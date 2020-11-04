High school students at the Sun Valley Community School will attend classes online through Nov. 13 after multiple COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students and faculty members, the school announced Saturday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of five students and three faculty members had tested positive for the virus, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The upper grades switched to a remote learning model on Thursday after three cases—two faculty members and a student—were confirmed, according to a letter sent to families Wednesday, Oct. 28. All three divisions of the school—the upper, middle and elementary schools—had been in a fully in-person learning model since the start of the year, school spokeswoman Ryan Waterfield confirmed to the Express.
Elementary and middle school students will continue in-person learning, the school announced Sunday, as contact tracing found “no direct exposures” between the high school and the younger grade levels.
“COVID is indiscriminate, and any one of us could have been among the first identified cases within the school this fall,” Head of School Ben Pettit said Sunday in a letter to families. “It is important that we treat each other with respect and empathy and remember that we are all in this together.”
The Community School has adopted the same risk assessment metrics as Blaine County to gauge the threat of COVID-19; those metrics are based on a system developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute. Blaine County is currently at the red risk level—the highest level in the system—indicating “critical risk,” according to the county’s risk level dashboard, last updated Thursday.
The Community School this year hired a health services coordinator who “works closely with [South Central Public Health District] and St. Luke’s to ensure that our risk assessment and procedures are in line with the most up-to-date guidance,” Waterfield said in an e-mail.
The school’s leadership team meets regularly with the board of trustees’ Risk Committee “to discuss and analyze data and guidance” from local, regional and national public health organizations, “and we continually re-evaluate our protocols in light of the most up-to-date information,” the school said in a statement provided by Waterfield.
Another private school in the Wood River Valley reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week. A staff member at the Pioneer Montessori School has tested positive for the virus, school administration said in a letter to families posted on the school’s website Monday.
The staff member worked at the primary school, which teaches children ages 3-6, according to the letter.
Eight students are in quarantine due to suspected exposure to the virus, according to a separate letter from the school posted online Monday, but there have not been any active cases identified among students.
