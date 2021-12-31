As 2020 rolled into 2021, optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic could be halted was growing.
The federal government had approved two vaccines and some Americans on the front lines of the pandemic were getting shots. In late December 2020, St. Luke’s Wood River health-care providers administered the first doses of the vaccine to some frontline staff. A St. Luke’s registered nurse, Molly Gill, was the first Wood River staff member to receive an inoculation of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Deb Robertson, a physician in the emergency department, also was one of the first Wood River staff members to receive a vaccine shot.
“It’s a feeling of elation that we’re finally in the pathway of getting through this pandemic,” Robertson said at the time. “It gives me a sense of hope.”
The hope was real, and progress has been made, but as 2021 now rolls into 2022, the pandemic endures. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in three consecutive days earlier this week, setting new record highs.
The vaccine rollout came after an autumn 2020 COVID-19 surge in Idaho, followed by a drop in December. In Blaine County, the COVID-19 risk assessed by the South Central Public Health District bounced between the “high” and “critical” categories.
At first, demand for the vaccines in Idaho was high and supplies were low. The state developed a staged plan to release doses of the vaccines, with the most vulnerable populations—including older citizens, health-care workers and nursing-home residents—getting priority.
In mid-January, vaccine appointments were offered to more Idaho health-care workers, as well as first responders, teachers, daycare workers and correctional/detention facility staff. Blaine County Ambulance District employees began vaccinating each other.
By the third week of January, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk was raised from “high” to “critical,” though case counts were generally falling in Idaho. The vaccine rollout was extended to other groups, and the state relaxed the limit on gatherings from 10 to 50.
City and county leaders and health officials conducted online meetings to stay up to date, as some debated how strong the emergency health orders in place needed to be. Some advocated for strong precautions, while others eyed a time when mask mandates and other limits could be rescinded.
In early February, Blaine County’s case rate topped the state, which collectively was recording lower numbers. With precautions in place, elementary school students went from in-person schooling two days per week to four days, later followed by students in middle school and high school.
In mid-March, the vaccine rollout was extended to certain types of workers, including those in the restaurant, postal and transit industries. However, breakouts continued to occur, and the Legislature was shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19 infections.
By late March, anyone in Idaho age 16-44 with an underlying health condition became eligible for vaccination, followed by all Idahoans ages 16 and older. The state advanced the stages of its eligibility model for the vaccines as demand started to wane.
At the same time, the Sun Valley City Council decided to maintain its mask order.
In early April, as the vaccines were made available to all adult Idahoans, Blaine County had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state, a position it held for the rest of the year. Soon after, elementary students went to five days of school per week and the city of Ketchum opted to maintain its mask order, mainly for indoor public places.
As colder weather subsided and more people became vaccinated, COVID-19 case counts gradually dropped in Idaho and Blaine County. By May, the state and county governments started lifting restrictions that limited gatherings and mandated masks. Blaine County, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley rescinded their mask mandates, followed in June by the Blaine County School District rescinding its mask requirements for summer school.
By early June, Blaine County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases and positive tests dropped to zero and the risk level was soon dropped to “minimal.”
“The number of cases is dropping significantly,” said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in early June.
However, with the arrival of July, new COVID-19 cases started to soar in Idaho and by early August some hospitals started to reach capacity. Later in the month, the School District board voted in a virtual meeting to adopt a mask requirement, after protesters interrupted the initial meeting on the topic.
The surge continued and in early September some members of the Sun Valley City Council debated adopting a vaccine mandate for the city. Mask orders in the Wood River Valley that had been rescinded were brought back.
By the third week of September, COVID-19 patients in Idaho—combined with those with other medical conditions—had overwhelmed many Idaho hospitals and clinics, and the state enacted “crisis standards of care,” an allowance from the state to delay care for patients, treat them using substandard protocols and to add beds in unconventional spaces, such as emergency departments or conference areas.
In late November, the state ended the crisis standards, except in the Panhandle Health District in northern Idaho.
Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive of the St. Luke’s Health System, said at the time that the challenges caused by the fall surge of COVID-19 patients and other patients had improved but still existed.
“It’s not mission accomplished,” he said.
Now, the nation and Idaho are facing the threat of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 and another surge in case counts. Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate increased more than 12-fold in the last two weeks of December.
By Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 3,462 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County during the pandemic, contributing to 27 deaths.
Statewide, Health and Welfare had recorded 318,458 COVID-19 cases and 4,161 COVID-related deaths. ￼
