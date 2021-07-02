Blaine County has moved to a new plan for assessing and responding to the risk to public health posed by COVID-19.
On Thursday, the county started using a new risk-level plan enacted by the South Central Public Health District, which serves eight counties, including Blaine. The regional plan implemented this week will serve the entire district, which also covers Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
“This document outlines the criteria SCPHD will use to monitor COVID-19 disease trends,” the plan states. “The established criteria and related outputs will help assess the level of COVID-19 disease transmission throughout the health district. In addition, this plan will help inform the SCPHD Board of Health and local officials to guide decisions to implement mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 disease.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blaine County has used its own COVID-19 risk and response plan. On a weekly basis, the county used its own risk-assessment model to determine the risk posed by COVID-19. The model—which is based on the risk-assessment model established by the Harvard Global Health Institute—calculated each Thursday the community’s risk by factoring in data from the previous week. The model considered the rate of new positive COVID-19 tests, the average number of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents, hospital capacity and other epidemiological factors, including outbreaks in the community and the presence of variants of the virus. It also considered input from health professionals, COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, and surveillance of emergency department visits.
The model had four risk categories—minimal, moderate, high and critical—which were associated with a variety of mitigation strategies, such as social distancing, quarantining and limiting group sizes. The county was determined to be in the “critical” risk category for numerous weeks during the height of the pandemic. In the county’s last assessment using its own model on June 17—posted through the co.blaine.id.us website—the risk was deemed “minimal.”
At the same time, the South Central Public Health District has been assessing every two weeks the COVID-19 risk in the eight counties it serves. While the Health District’s model uses similar data, factors and risk categories, it has different thresholds than Blaine County’s that are less stringent. At times, the more conservative Blaine County model would have the county’s risk in a higher category than the Health District’s assessment.
Now, under the district’s updated plan, all eight counties are using the same risk model and mitigation strategies. An updated online informational dashboard of the latest risk assessment from the Health District was posted on the county website Thursday afternoon. The county’s risk level was determined to be “minimal.”
Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who also serves on the governing board of the Health District, said that until now she has supported Blaine County having its own, stricter model, to protect public health. Now, she said, she supports the county being part of the Health District plan and having only one risk assessment.
The Health District wanted the move, McCleary said, to have the consistency of all eight counties being under one COVID-19 plan.
Numerous people—including some business owners—had also pushed for the change, McCleary said, pointing to the matter of consistency or because they thought Blaine County’s model was too stringent.
There will be benefits to using a single risk model, McCleary said. Having Blaine County in a higher risk category than other counties in the district could complicate some matters, such as sporting events, she said. One school in a lower risk category might be scheduled to compete against another school that is applying stricter mitigation strategies.
In addition, some people might be more likely to witness the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, McCleary said, now that all of the metrics being used are comparable. People might see that a county with a higher vaccination rate might have a lower rate of disease than another county with a lower vaccination rate.
Nonetheless, McCleary said, Blaine County’s outgoing plan and model have served the public well, providing useful information and strategies to keep people from getting COVID-19.
“The success for me was we didn’t shut down our hospitals,” she said.
With the county now using the Health District model, McCleary noted, some people might choose to consider that it is less stringent when they make decisions about their behavior.
“For example, one might want to take more caution if we get to ‘high,’” she said.
The risk assessment will be updated every two weeks. The dashboard and mitigation strategies for each category can be viewed at co.blaine.id.us or at phd5.idaho.gov.
