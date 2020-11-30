Despite following state and CDC guidelines for stopping the spread of COVID-19, two nursing homes in the Wood River Valley have seen a recent outbreak among elderly residents.
The Blaine County COVID dashboard reported last week that two nursing homes in Blaine County—the Cove of Cascadia’s skilled nursing facility in Bellevue and Silver Creek Living in Hailey—saw coronavirus cases among residents through Nov. 21, the most recent data available.
The Silver Creek assisted living home in Hailey started testing its staff and residents weekly in early November. Two residents tested positive on Nov. 12. Four more tested positive the following week. All cases have occurred in one of two residential buildings on the property.
Justin Yarmark, the owner and manager of the Hailey facility and 10 more nursing homes in Texas, said contact tracing has shown that the coronavirus entered the Silver Creek Living facility by way of a home health-care aide. Such aides include hair dressers, physical and occupational therapists, and hospice nurses, Yarmark said.
Citing privacy concerns, he did not identify the aide.
Yarmark said it looks as though one resident caught the virus from the home health aide and passed it to another resident at a dining table. After identifying outbreak, the facility halted communal dining and stopped staff from moving between buildings, Yarmark said.
“Everyone is basically quarantined in their rooms,” he told the Express.
None of the residents who have tested positive are showing symptoms, according to Yarmark. One of the first two positive tests later turned up negative, indicating that it may have been a “false positive," he said.
“We have been preparing for this since March, using more personal protective equipment and following CDC guidelines,” Yarmark said. Silver Creek Living has been allowing visitors since mid-summer, in accordance to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan.
“It’s hard to argue against visitations when the state says it is alright,” Yarmark said. He said Silver Creek Living continues to allow visitations by appointment only “individually, based upon need.”
On average, Yarmark's 11 nursing homes take in about about 30 to 40 new patients each month, he said. They are all tested upon entry.
“Most of our residents are coming from a medical situation already,” he said.
As of midday Monday, the Cove of Cascadia skilled nursing facility in Bellevue had not returned calls to get details on coronavirus cases.
As of Nov. 15, the Cove has not reported a positive case among residents in months, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which collects coronavirus data from skilled nursing facilities nationwide.
Earlier this month one staff member was suspected of contracting the virus.
In all, nine patients and nine staff have had or were suspected to have had COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the region in the spring, according to CMS reports. In mid-October, the Cove appeared to have tested all of the facility's roughly 40 residents. None of them came back positive, according to the report.
By press time, CMS had not yet published the Cove of Cascadia's data for the weeks following Nov. 15.
