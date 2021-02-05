Blaine County officials will hold a virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 updates on Thursday, Feb. 11.
A panel discussion and question-and-answer session will feature Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg; South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer; Dr. Terry O’Connor, an emergency physician at St. Luke’s Wood River and Medical Director of the Blaine County Ambulance District; and Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Wood River.
Members of the public may submit questions in advance to town-hall@co.blaine.id.us. Participants can register ahead of time at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1164946176516754443.
The event is hosted in partnership with St. Luke’s Wood River and the South Central Public Health District.
