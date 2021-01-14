Blaine County remained at the overall “high” risk level for COVID-19 in a new assessment released Thursday, with the county’s case rate moving into the “critical” category.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Jan. 3-9, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 7.51 percent, from 6.33 percent the previous week—a figure deemed at a “high” risk. The number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 27.9, from 19.2 the previous week, based on a seven-day average—a “critical” risk.
The county has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday had recorded 152,364 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,091 new cases on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,564 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 1,658 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
The South Central Public Health District also updated its risk assessment Thursday, measuring Blaine County at the “moderate” risk level. The Health District’s model assesses two weeks’ worth of data, yielding a different result in this case. The district designated Camas County at a “minimal” risk and its other six counties—Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—all at “high” risk.
Vaccinations
After Gov. Brad Little announced on Tuesday that the state was expanding its pool of eligible recipients of two federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, the St. Luke’s Health System has opened vaccine appointments to Idaho health-care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers and correctional/detention facility staff. Idahoans 65 and older are scheduled to be eligible next month.
Vaccine clinics at St. Luke’s Wood River started Thursday, with additional clinics scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Jan. 19; and Thursday, Jan. 21. Prior to this week, St. Luke’s was administering vaccines to frontline staff.
Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule appointments at this time. People who schedule an appointment will be required to provide proof of their profession. St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments using the online myChart system. Those who cannot use myChart can call 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.
“At this time, St. Luke’s is unable to set a specific timeline for when other groups will open for scheduling and is working to balance community demand with vaccine supply,” St. Luke’s stated.
Idahoans should continue to follow mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing and hand hygiene, St. Luke’s stated.
The South Central Public Health District is also giving vaccinations to eligible recipients, through their employers. More information can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.
Statewide, 46,703 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered to 37,777 people by Thursday morning, with 8,859 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Three hundred and thirty-six Blaine County residents had received at least one dose as of Thursday.
