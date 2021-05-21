Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level was rated as “moderate” on Thursday, as some risk factors stayed low but the average rate of new cases increased slightly.
Last week, the risk level was determined to be on the low end of the “moderate” category.
In the county’s risk-assessment model, using data from May 9-15, the rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive decreased to 0% from 0.37% the previous week. A rate below 1% is deemed a “minimal” risk in the county’s model. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 5.6 from 3.7 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 1 and 10 per 100,000 is considered a “moderate” risk. (The risk-assessment panel did not explain how there could be new COVID-19 cases in the county while the test positivity rate was 0%.)
The impact of COVID-19 on hospital capacity—both local and regional—was deemed “minimal,” as was the risk posed by other epidemiological factors, though variants of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Blaine County.
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. The model uses more stringent standards than the one used by the South Central Public Health District, which has recently rated Blaine County’s risk level as “minimal.”
Nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the week. The 30-39 age group had the most new cases in the county in the seven-day span, logging four. Others were dispersed in people ages 14-59.
“Mask wearing and vaccination remains important,” the county’s online informational dashboard states.
The “moderate” risk rating in the county’s model comes days after three Wood River Valley cities—Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley—rescinded public health orders that mandated mask wearing and some other mitigation measures. The Blaine County commissioners took no action on the county’s health order during a special meeting Thursday, though they’re expected to vote on its rule on Tuesday. The Bellevue City Council has its public health order on the agenda Monday night.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 240 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 190,712 cases and 2,074 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has had 2,380 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 18 deaths attributed to the virus, the department reported.
Eighteen cases of variants of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19 disease—have been recorded in Blaine County, the South Central Public Health District reported. The district on Thursday was monitoring 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 probable cases in Blaine County.
By Thursday morning, Idaho health-care providers had administered 1,174,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 644,908 people, with 567,061 deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. To be fully vaccinated, people must receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one inoculation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Idaho, anyone age 12 or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free. People ages 12-17 can only receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Minors must have parental consent or a special exemption to be vaccinated.
In Blaine County, 77% of people ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, with 67% of that population fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. That is the highest rate in the state. By comparison, in Ada County—which includes Boise—47% of the 12-plus population is fully vaccinated. In numerous Idaho counties, the percentage of the eligible population that is fully vaccinated is in 20s.
St. Luke’s to offer vaccinations in Hailey
Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Wood River announced this week that it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations at its Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey beginning Monday, May 24. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
St. Luke’s Wood River will offer COVID-19 vaccinations through its primary-care providers in Hailey instead of holding large-scale clinics at the Physician Office Annex at its main campus south of Ketchum. Patients can schedule an appointment online via the St. Luke’s myChart system, by calling St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500, or during a scheduled appointment, such as a regular check-up. St. Luke’s is encouraging people to pre-register.
“If you are visiting your provider for a wellness exam, a sports physical or for a minor injury, you can choose to get vaccinated during the same visit,” said Dr. Julie Lyons, a St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine physician. “This option also allows individuals to get additional information about the vaccine or to get answers to questions from their provider.”
The clinic in Hailey—located at 1450 Aviation Drive—is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A parent or legal guardian should be with a minor to provide consent at the appointment, St. Luke’s stated. Written or verbal consent by phone can be accepted if a parent or legal guardian is not present.
