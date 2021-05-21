Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Rain early...then snow developing overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain early...then snow developing overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.