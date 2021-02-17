Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate is dropping incrementally, but it remains more than twice the statewide average, according to the latest compilation.
The county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average, was 44.1 on Feb. 13, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The number of cases has been declining steadily since the rate peaked this year at 82.5 on Jan. 23, but the latest figure remains in the county’s “critical” risk range, which includes rates over 25.
The statewide average has also been declining steadily, with a seven-day average of 18 on Feb. 13, the department of Health and Welfare reported. The statewide average peaked this winter at 90.5 cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 9.
However, the county—on its online informational dashboard—warned last week that a surge of post-Presidents Day COVID-19 cases could bring the case rate higher, keeping it in the “critical” range. Tourism and other visitation to Blaine County have been identified as likely causes of elevated case rates.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Tuesday morning had recorded 167,483 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 258 new cases on Saturday. The state has recorded 1,803 COVID-related deaths. (The state’s release of COVID-19 data was delayed this week by the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.)
Blaine County had recorded 2,106 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 through Saturday, with 15 deaths attributed to the virus.
Hospitalizations of Idahoans with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 illness have also decreased. The number stood at 180 on Feb. 10, the last day reported on by the Department of Health and Welfare. The number of hospitalizations in the state peaked at 496 on Dec. 1. St. Luke’s Wood River had two COVID-19 patients in the hospital south of Ketchum on Monday.
With the overall risk of COVID-19 deemed “critical” in Blaine County in the latest assessment last Thursday, health-care providers are continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The St. Luke’s Health System—which operates numerous hospitals and clinics in central and southern Idaho—has gradually been increasing its numbers of vaccinations, with some slight downturns linked to supply shortages. It administered 7,600 doses of vaccines in the week of Feb. 7-14, it reported on its website. The system had administered 43,286 doses of vaccines by Monday and had 19,409 vaccination appointments scheduled in the 15 days following, it reported.
In addition, the South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—had administered 2,611 doses of vaccines by Feb. 11, the state reported.
Statewide, by Saturday, 241,569 doses had been administered, with 59,854 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. Vaccines had been administered to 3,961 people in Blaine County.
In recent weeks, Idaho has been receiving about 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week. St. Luke’s, the South Central Public Health District and state health experts have said a supply shortage has limited the ability to meet public demand for the vaccines.
Nationally, 55.2 million doses of the two approved vaccines—from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna—have been administered, with just over 15 million people receiving two doses, the CDC reported Tuesday. The CDC has recorded more than 27.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the virus considered a contributing factor in the deaths of more than 485,000 people.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that it is increasing its weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to the states to 13.5 million, up from 11 million last week. Supplies could be bolstered with the addition of a COVID vaccine produced by the Johnson & Johnson company. Johnson & Johnson has applied for federal emergency-use authorization of its one-dose vaccine, with federal approval possibly coming this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In