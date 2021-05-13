Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level was determined to be on the low end of “moderate” on Thursday, with the primary risk factors continuing to improve.
In the county’s risk-assessment model, using data from May 2 to May 8, the rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive decreased to 0.37% from 3.08% the previous week. A rate below 1% is deemed a “minimal” risk. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 3.7 from 6.2 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 1 and 10 per 100,000 is considered a “moderate” risk.
The impact on hospital capacity—both local and regional—was deemed “minimal.”
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Six new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the week. The 18-29 age group had the most new cases in the county in the seven-day span, at four. One was recorded in the 11-13 age group.
“COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in Blaine County and several other counties in the region,” the county’s online informational dashboard states. “Mask wearing and vaccination remains important.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 225 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 189,586 cases and 2,064 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,377 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 18 deaths attributed to the virus.
By Thursday morning, Idaho health-care providers had administered 1,141,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 628,334 people, with 548,896 deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported.
In Idaho, anyone age 12 or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free. People ages 12 to 17 can only receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Minors must have parental consent or a special exemption.
