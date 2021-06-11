Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped to zero in the last week, according to data reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
No new cases were recorded in the last week, state data indicates, with the seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents at zero from June 5 to June 9.
“The number of cases is dropping significantly,” said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information manager for the Department of Health and Welfare.
Forbing-Orr said Blaine County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests had also dropped to zero. That data point was scheduled to be updated again at 5 p.m. Thursday, she said. The state does not report how many people sought COVID-19 tests during.
“That shows what happens when you have a high vaccination rate,” she said.
As of Thursday, 73% of the Blaine County population ages 12 and over was fully vaccinated, the department reported, and an additional 9% of the eligible population had received one dose of a two-dose vaccine series. Those figures are the highest in the state.
Anyone in Idaho age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring three confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven probable cases in Blaine County.
Health and Welfare recorded 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began in the winter of 2020, the state has recorded 193,295 cases and 2,116 COVID-related deaths.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents was 6.2 on Wednesday, rising slightly since last week but maintaining an overall low number after peaking at 90.4 in December.
As of Thursday, Blaine County had recorded 2,140 confirmed and 248 probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 18 deaths attributed to the virus, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Those numbers are unchanged in the last week.
Meanwhile, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk assessment—which is updated every Thursday—was not updated by press time Thursday afternoon.
