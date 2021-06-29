Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate has climbed slightly in recent days after dropping to zero earlier this month, according to data reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 3.7 on Monday, up from 3.1 on the four previous days and 1.9 on June 23.
The case rate was at zero on several days in early June but has climbed slightly since last being recorded at zero on June 13. Since July 2020, the number has fluctuated greatly, peaking at 81.9 on Jan. 23.
Blaine County’s latest risk assessment—updated on June 17—deemed the COVID-19 risk as “minimal.” The assessment used data from May 30 to June 12.
“Approximately 25% of eligible residents are unvaccinated,” the county’s online informational dashboard states. “Mask wearing and vaccination remains important.”
Department of Health and Welfare data indicates that 77% of the Blaine County population ages 12 and over was fully vaccinated by Tuesday, and an additional 7% of the eligible population had received one dose of a two-dose vaccine series. Those figures remain the highest in the state.
Only 25% of Idaho County’s eligible population has been deemed fully vaccinated, while the figure is 29% in Boundary County. Blaine County neighbor Camas County has a rate of 34%, the department reported.
In Idaho, 1,325,407 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 715,770 people by Monday evening, the department reported, with 660,124 of those people deemed fully vaccinated. Just under 44% of the state’s residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, the department reported.
Anyone in Idaho age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County.
Health and Welfare recorded 105 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday. Since the pandemic began in the winter of 2020, the state has recorded 194,824 cases and 2,145 COVID-related deaths.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents was 4.3 on Monday, declining slightly in recent days and maintaining an overall low number after peaking at 90.3 in December.
As of Tuesday, Blaine County had recorded 2,150 confirmed and 248 probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 18 deaths attributed to the virus, the Department of Health and Welfare reported.
