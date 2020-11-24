Blaine County and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center have joined together to urge county residents not to pursue any unnecessary travel this holiday season, echoing a recent advisory issued by the South Central Public Health District. With the ski season about to begin, the agencies also reminded visitors of local and state health ordinances.
"These agencies know it's necessary now, more than ever, to preserve our community resources, health care and stop the spread of Coronavirus," the announcement states. "The collaboration is a continued effort to show our commitment to preventing the spread by following the South Central Public Health District's guidelines."
With Blaine County listed in the "critical" COVID-19 transmission risk level on both its own scale and the Health District's, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid non-essential travel and social gatherings, including among family members who do not live in the same household.
As of Monday evening, the Health District--which encompasses Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties--had reported 14,491 total cases of COVID-19 and 149 coronavirus-related deaths. Blaine County had a total of 1,128 confirmed and 80 probable cases, of which health officials were still monitoring 222. Coronavirus is considered a contributing factor in the deaths of seven Blaine County residents.
With cases and hospitalizations rising, hospital capacity is becoming strained throughout the St. Luke's Health System.
"The Wood River Valley has limited health care services available at St. Luke's Wood River, St. Luke's Magic Valley, and limited EMS services, emphasizing the need to be proactive in encouraging our neighbors in other areas of Idaho and our sister states to follow CDC guidelines and respect the advisory by our local health district," the joint statement said.
Blaine County, Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley all require face coverings. Social distancing is required and group sizes are limited both indoors and outdoors. Click here to learn more about the safety protocols in place at the Sun Valley Resort this season.
