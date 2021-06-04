Sixteen-year-old Cash Landrum-Duval gets the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination from Registered Nurse Jeannine Smith Wednesday afternoon at St. Luke’s mobile vaccination unit outside of the YMCA in Ketchum. A sophomore at Wood River High School, Landrum-Duval is optimistic about getting the shot—and, he said, most of his classmates are, too. “It’s how we are going to beat this virus,” he said.