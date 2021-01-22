Blaine County escalated to the overall “critical” risk level for COVID-19 in a new assessment released Thursday, with the rate of new cases more than doubling in a one-week period.
Last week, the county was at the overall “high” risk level, with the rate of new cases in the “critical” category but other categories indicating a significant—but not critical—risk.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Jan. 10-16, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 63.9, from 27.9 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. The rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 12.34%, from 7.51% the previous week.
The county has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday that rates of COVID-19 vaccination in Idaho have increased but the demand for approved vaccines has been exceeding the supply coming into the state.
Dave Jeppesen, director of the agency, said in a media briefing that 48% more doses of vaccines were administered last week compared to the previous week. However, Jeppesen said, vaccine providers are experiencing more demand for vaccines than they can provide.
That message was confirmed Tuesday by Gov. Brad Little.
“The state of Idaho is receiving a disproportionately lower share of vaccine compared to other states because the federal government is not allocating vaccine on a per capita basis,” a news release from the Governor’s Office states.
Statewide, 77,781 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered to 64,590 people by Thursday morning, with 13,093 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported.
By Friday, Idaho is expected to have received 71,175 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, for a total of 163,975 doses, the Department of Health and Welfare stated Tuesday. There is a time lag from when vaccines are shipped and received and when they are administered, as appointments are made and vaccination clinics are planned, the agency noted.
Little said he is working to speed up the process, in part by increasing from 250 to 400 the number of Idaho National Guard personnel assisting in vaccine distribution, as well offering new grants to health-care providers giving vaccinations.
While the pace of vaccination is picking up, the number of doses coming into Idaho is expected to only increase slightly in the coming weeks, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Idaho has been receiving 20,000 doses of the vaccines each week. That number is now expected to increase 2-5%, the agency reported, increasing allocations by about 950 doses each week.
Sarah Leeds, the agency’s Immunization Program manager, said Idaho is expected to receive vaccine shipments specifically allocated for second doses, contrary to some previous reports.
Either way, it will take time for the vaccination effort to have a pronounced effect on COVID-19 case counts, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn. She said the initial impact will be fewer health-care workers getting sick and missing work.
“Disease rates are going to take a little longer,” she said.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday had recorded 157,588 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began, including 810 new cases Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,635 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 1,784 cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths attributed to the virus.
The St. Luke’s Health System has opened vaccine appointments to Idaho health-care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers and correctional/detention facility staff, as well as some other, associated groups of professionals. Appointments can be scheduled through the St. Luke’s online myChart system. Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule appointments at this time.
The South Central Public District Health is also giving vaccinations to eligible recipients, through their employers.
A Department of Health and Welfare online system to pair eligible Idahoans with vaccine providers is in development. The agency reported Tuesday that the release of the system, scheduled for last Monday, will likely be delayed until the end of the month.
The state’s guidelines called for health-care personnel, professional home-care providers and long-term care facility residents and staff to be vaccinated first. Eligibility was opened to a second group this month that includes frontline essential workers, including first responders, school teachers, child care staff and staff at correctional facilities, to be followed by adults 65 and older in early February.
Other specified groups will follow, with vaccination of the general public expected to begin in May, a state timeline indicates.
The state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet Friday, Jan. 22, to continue its work of planning administration of vaccines.
