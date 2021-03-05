Blaine County could receive an estimated $4.5 million in federal money should a bill to provide economic relief to local governments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic pass the U.S. Senate.
The Fiscal Year 2021 Reconciliation Act, which includes Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, would distribute roughly $130 billion to local governments across the country, with counties receiving about $65.1 billion of that amount.
If the bill passes as is, Blaine County would receive an estimated allocation of $4.5 million, according to data from the National Association of Counties.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the legislation last week. Now, it goes to the Senate for a vote.
In the meantime, the Blaine County commissioners are starting to think about how the county might use that money.
One question that might decide its use, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg noted in the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday: whether the funding must be used specifically to cover lost county revenue, or whether it might be used to make up for the economic losses of local small businesses.
“These things can change in where these moneys are going to go,” Greenberg said. “I think we keep an eye on these things and see where it goes and how it transforms itself in the process. And when it finally shakes out, we have an understanding of these funds and how these things are available to us.”
Lincoln County, Blaine’s neighbor to the south, could receive an estimated allocation of roughly $1 million, according to National Association of Counties data, while Gooding County would be eligible for just under $3 million. Camas County, the smallest in the region, could receive an estimated $216,000.
Enjoy the "free " money while you can. All you good progressives out there can explain to the next generation why they will be paying $10 for a loaf of bread
Whatever the process is, it MUST be transparent. This relief money is ripe for self dealing.
".....it might be used to make up for the economic loses of small local business"......like Shorty`s?
Jacob Greenberg met with Idaho Power in non-public meetings and now has voted for a plan to put a charge on everyone’s power bills for 20 years - $857 per residential ratepayer no matter how small or large- while Idaho Power earns $13 million in 9.59% interest rates and extra fees on a $9 million project. And what do ratepayers get for this? They get above ground transmission lines except in Ketchum and no backup generators at substations in the County. This $23 project sites two above ground transmission lines within yards of each other so no real redundancy. Having observed the County closely for the past two and half years and having seen the commissioners’ lack of oversight on county budgets (they don’t review income budget to actuals historically, only expenses, among many other things), I have little confidence this money would be spent well. Greenberg and the other commissioners are only too willing to saddle the people who can least afford it with an increase in the power bills with no say.
