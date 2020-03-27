The past couple of weeks have seen the valley transform from its usual bustling self as citizens are urged to stay indoors, businesses shutter and confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to mount.
Amid all the doom and gloom, some community members are spearheading operations to help each other through these difficult times. Community fundraisers have been cropping up, putting donations directly towards helping Blaine County in its time of need.
The Blaine County Charitable Fund is one such new organization. A small but dedicated group of Wood River citizens has banded together to redirect money to those who need it most.
Under the governor’s recent shelter-in-place order, many have been forced out of work and now face uncertainty at the prospect of paying rent, mortgages, utilities, insurance bills and, in some cases, even hospitalization costs.
It is precisely those constraints that the Charitable Fund seeks to alleviate.
“The idea for the fund came about from having to shut down our two restaurants and the knowledge of all the other service and at-risk workers who would be affected by COVID-19,” said Kevin Jones, who owns the Sawtooth Brewery, which saw its Ketchum and Hailey sites closed for the time being.
“Our goal would be to provide assistance in the short term as we can, while setting up the organization to help the community into the future through transparency and being good stewards of the funds,” he continued.
Joining Jones in this effort is longtime executive director of Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho, Mary Fauth.
“Support of our existing nonprofits that provide vital and critical services will need to continue,” Fauth said. “We hope to provide monetary assistance for the most vulnerable where it can’t otherwise be secured.”
The new website is now active at www.blainecf.org. Donations can be made their or via Venmo, @blainecf. The fund is accepting donations now.
The next step will be in determining how, when and to whom to distribute these monies. Those in need will soon be able to apply for financial assistance at www.blainecf.org/apply, although at the time of this article’s writing, that section of the website is not fully complete. The site does say the intent is to begin distributing funds in early April, so those hoping to tap into this opportunity should check back regularly.
Another founding member of the Charitable Fund, Daryl Fauth, related that one of the landlords for his office at Blaine County Title waived rent for the next two months. When Fauth asked what he could pay, the landlord told him to pay it forward.
“So we are donating funds to the BCCF to help support those in our community that aren’t as fortunate,” Fauth said. “I hope others will do the same.”
A guaranteed 100 percent of all donations will be granted to individuals who have applied for and have been approved to receive financial aid.
Since it is such a new organization, the Charitable Fund is still awaiting IRS approval for its 501(c)3 status, but once that comes through, all donations it receives will be retroactively tax-deductible.
Those who are able are asked to “pay it forward,” as Daryl Fauth said, and help ensure that this community will pull through this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In