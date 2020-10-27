The most recent victim of COVID-19 in Blaine County was a Ketchum man in his sixties, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel said Tuesday.
The man, whose death was reported last week, had no identifiable comorbidity conditions, Mikel said.
He was the seventh Blaine County resident to die of COVID-19 since March.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had reported 580 total coronavirus-related deaths statewide.
