Today President Donald Trump extended the U.S. “15 days to slow the spread,” to the end of April. Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, and gathering in groups of more than 10 for the next month. Locally, Blaine County begins its intensified restrictive measures tomorrow, with construction halted across the valley and residents asked to not leave the county until at least April 13.
- As testing continues nationwide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administrator approved two new rapid testing procedures on Friday that could lead to faster turnaround time for results, and the opportunity for more widespread testing.
In an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express yesterday, St. Luke’s Lab Director Ben Enders said for now, the challenges being faced continue to be met with state and commercial labs working tirelessly to produce results. Read the full story here.
- Among those adjusting to a new normal, the 12-step recovery community in the Wood River Valley are moving to online teleconferencing to hold meetings for those in recovery. Read Tony Evans’ story here about how these groups have adapted.
- Shelters like The Advocates have seen an increase in clients since the pandemic began to spread in Blaine County, even as profits dwindle from the organization’s thrift store, The Attic. Find out how the shelter plans to remain open to the community through this difficult time.
Check mtexpress.com for other breaking news stories throughout the week.
