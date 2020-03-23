After a break on Sunday, the South Central Public Health district confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Monday, bringing the total to 36. Among that data: news that healthcare workers have been the hardest hit. Here are those stories and more from Monday, March 23.
• As of Monday morning, 14 local healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the health district, making up nearly 40 percent of confirmed cases in Blaine County. Citing employee privacy concerns, a spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Wood River did not comment on the exact number of staff at the Ketchum hospital out sick, in quarantine, or confirmed to have the virus, but at least two are emergency department physicians. We spoke to the one of them on Saturday. And, today, Dr. Brent Russell shared his story with the Idaho Mountain Express—click here to read it. Or, click here for more on how coronavirus has hit the healthcare community.
• The Hailey Police Department is now offering a prescription delivery service to home-bound residents of Hailey and Bellevue. It’s available to the elderly, immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable people. To learn how to put in a request, read the whole story here.
• Hailey also closed all playgrounds and sport courts in city parks.
• Here’s a bright spot, though. As coronavirus freezes Blaine County’s service economy—and put its employees out of jobs— a fundraising effort is underway to tide workers over until the outbreak subsides. Party Animal Potato Vodka out of Hailey launched the Wood River COVID-19 Service Industry Relief Fund late last week, and as of 6 p.m. on Monday it had collected nearly $7,300 for hard-hit locals. That’s almost $3,800 more than when the Idaho Mountain Express’ Chris Melville published his story on the fundraiser. You can read that here.
• Idaho reported 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at its latest update at 5 p.m. Monday, but that’s low. The state’s website does not include 15 new Blaine County cases and another in Cassia County reported Monday by the South Central Public Health District, or two new positive tests in Bannock County reported by Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Five Ada county patients reported by the Central Health District weren’t counted, either. Together, that brings the total number of confirmed cases over 70.
Texas Lt. Governor said the Elderly need to sacrifice themselves for the good of the economy. Are all you Blaine County Elders ready to die for the good of the economy? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g78VheRUHpY
Still not enough test kits and not enough being tested. They are very picky on who they test. My doctor said what ever the number of confirmed cases is being reported multiply by 10 and that is a more realistic number of cases in the valley
I am happy to continue to be one of the VERY mad people in our valley. You say “low” are you crazy? Do you read anything? We have minimal testing so our numbers are baloney. Do the math, if 14 plus 2 more EMT total at our hospital workers have tested positive when the rest of us can’t get tested....sheesh. WE NEED MORE TESTING.
And the count is likely much higher. Two neighbors, with all the wrong symptoms, in bed for 10 days, and still recovering. Not tested, because there's no testing.
