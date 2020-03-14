Using hand sanitizer helps prevent the spread of coronavirus. So what do you do when it’s sold out?
This story was originally published on March 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 5:37 pm
Using hand sanitizer helps prevent the spread of coronavirus. So what do you do when it’s sold out?
This story was originally published on March 11.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If you can't find aloe gel to make your own sanitizer: The active, germ killing ingredient in sanitizer is alcohol - plain old rubbing alcohol. Just carry a small bottle of that inexpensive stuff with you, to use like Purell.
Also, make disinfecting "wipes" by folding a paper towel to about hand-size and dampening it with rubbing alcohol. Don't make it dripping wet - just damp. Then store in a zip-lok bag to keep the alcohol from evaporating. Use that to wipe surfaces, hands, etc. One zip-lok can hold several of these 'wipes', ready to use.
Don't forget to clean your phone and credit card!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In