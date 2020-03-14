Vincent Munster, chief of the Virus Ecology Section of Rocky Mountain Laboratories, and his colleagues have been studying the novel coronavirus under laboratory conditions to better understand its viability outside a host organism — in the air and on surfaces.

Those experiments found that at least some coronavirus can potentially remain viable — capable of infecting a person — for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Click here to read the full story at The Washington Post.

 

Tags

Load comments