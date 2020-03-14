Vincent Munster, chief of the Virus Ecology Section of Rocky Mountain Laboratories, and his colleagues have been studying the novel coronavirus under laboratory conditions to better understand its viability outside a host organism — in the air and on surfaces.
Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces. But it’s still okay to check your mail.
- The Washington Post
Those experiments found that at least some coronavirus can potentially remain viable — capable of infecting a person — for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
