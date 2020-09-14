The South Central Public Health District confirmed community spread of COVID-19 in Camas County Monday afternoon. Community spread has now been confirmed in all of South Central's eight counties in the health district, namely Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls.
Health officials identify community spread when at least one person has tested positive for the virus but investigation is not able to determine how or where the patient became infected. In this case, the patient has not traveled beyond the area and had no contact with another confirmed COVID-19 patient.
Camas County currently has four confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
"Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in Camas County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties," stated a Monday press release from the health district.
Last Thursday, the health district updated its Regional Risk Summary, indicating Camas County at a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission. All other counties are also considered moderate, except Blaine and Cassia, which are considered at minimal risk.
The health district urged citizens to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus. These include:
- Maintaining six feet of distance with people you don't live with
- Wearing a mask in public areas when distancing is not possible
- Staying home when sick or if you've been exposed to the virus
- Washing hands thoroughly and regularly
The South Central Public Health District currently runs two COVID-19 informational hotlines. One is in English at 208-737-1138 and the other is in Spanish at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Visit phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and coronavirus.idaho.gov for statewide data.
ooooohh....4 cases maybe 5. Sheesh. Lock every one down now!!
This story lacks details. Community spread? Please elaborate.
“ Health officials identify community spread when at least one person has tested positive for the virus but investigation is not able to determine how or where the patient became infected. In this case, the patient has not traveled beyond the area and had no contact with another confirmed COVID-19 patient.”
