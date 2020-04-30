The Community Library plans to incrementally relaunch services next week, the Ketchum nonprofit announced in a public meeting livestreamed Thursday afternoon.
The big news: The library would be resuming its Curbside Concierge service on Monday, May 4, Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson announced. The pickup circulation service only remained active for four days in mid-March before the Governor’s isolation order forced its suspension.
Davidson spoke from the library’s lecture hall alongside Children’s and Young Adult Director DeAnn Campbell. The pair was joined by Gold Mine Stores Managing Director Craig Barry via Zoom, with dozens of community members tuning in for the live feed.
Over the course of about 45 minutes, the trio laid out plans for the near future and ambitions for the summer.
With curbside circulation back in place, library patrons will be able to once again check out physical materials—books, DVDs, audiobooks and more. Library staff will be fulfilling holds and sanitizing materials upon return.
For the time being, the building will remained closed to the public. Patrons may place items on hold for curbside collection by accessing their accounts online at comlib.org, calling 208-726-3493 or emailing requests to curbside@comlib.org.
For now, the Gold Mine will also be accepting small donations once a week on Fridays. Barry outlined that the thrift store will be able to accept clothing items in plastic bags or small household items in boxes or bags. Everything should be laundered or cleaned appropriately before being dropped off at the Gold Mine’s back alley donation point.
For now, the store cannot accept any large-scale donations. As a general rule of thumb, items should be small enough to be easily moved by one person. Large items like pieces of furniture that require two or more people to move would, therefore, impinge upon social distancing protocols.
Davidson announced that the organization is tentatively targeting May 16 for a general reopening of both the library and the Gold Mine. In keeping with Governor Little’s proposed reopening scheme for the state, May 16 would be the earliest date possible for the library to physically reopen.
Should that plan timetable without any altering—and it is important to note that Little may revise the rollout based on cases of COVID-19—a restriction on congregations of more than 10 people would still be in place. It is still unclear exactly how that would play out for the library, but Davidson did mention that spaces at the library and the Gold Mine will be rearranged to enable social distancing.
“The library believes in reinvention,” Davidson said. “We will keep getting these services out in ways that are responsible and in alignment with the current times.”
So far, that has translated to a prioritization of digital services. Davidson reported that some of the library’s online platforms have seen in excess of a 200 percent increase in activity since the shutdown. The free film streaming service Kanopy has seen an increase of 300 percent in usage.
Storytime has also gone digital, and Campbell announced that likewise the Summer Reading Program will be predominantly—if not fully—digital this year. The system will still work mostly the same, though, with children turning in reading logs and entering to win various prizes, including a bike, a $100 toy store gift card and a Kindle Fire.
Rather than lamenting the loss of gatherings and parties, Campbell instead focused on the positives.
“At The Community Library, you can participate no matter where you live, but our program certainly has attracted more children who live closer to the library. This is really going to allow students and children who live farther away—south valley, Carey—to participate in summer reading,” she said.
Davidson, Campbell and Barry elaborated on these points and many more in the 45-minute event. The full video is available to re-watch online at comlib.org for anyone who missed it.
As plans develop, Davidson urged patrons to visit the library’s website regularly or sign up for the weekly email bulletin for steady updates.
“We take our title—The Community Library—very seriously. We believe we’re all in it together,” Davidson said. “To be able to share with you, our community, our developing plans for how we have a phased reopening of the buildings in the next few weeks is a real privilege. We look forward to continuing to find creative ways to serve you, to interact with you and to keep engaging with words, with stories, with each other mindfully.”
