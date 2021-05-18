With three Blaine County cities (Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum) having rescinded their face covering requirements, the county itself will now decide whether to keep a county-wide mask order in place.
The Blaine County commissioners are set to make a decision on the matter in a special meeting scheduled for Thursday. They'll also discuss whether to require masks inside county-owned buildings and facilities going forward.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary, a vocal proponent of keeping mask mandates in place across the board, said in the commissioners' regular meeting Tuesday that she would like to see the county continue to require that face coverings be worn in county facilities, as well as in unincorporated areas of the county. Blaine County has had such requirements in place since July.
Prior to the city meetings Monday, McCleary told the Mountain Express that she had reached out to various city elected officials and members of the public to advocate for keeping face covering mandates in place. In an email sent to city officials and other community leaders Monday morning, McCleary urged officials not to "make a hasty and irresponsible decision."
"This is very good news about the effectiveness of [the] vaccine, but it absolutely should not change our indoor masking policies at this stage in the pandemic and vaccination rate," McCleary wrote. "I write to you with my very strongest opposition to lifting the indoor mask mandates."
Rather than rescind mask requirements immediately following the CDC announcement, McCleary told the Express she would like to see local jurisdictions hold off until more people have had the chance to get vaccinated—including all eligible children, busy college students, and those working several jobs who haven't had time to get a shot—and until more is known about the risks posed by new variants. McCleary also noted that some people with compromised immune systems have not been able to receive the vaccine for health purposes, putting them at potentially greater risk if mask use decreases.
The official vaccination rate for eligible Blaine County residents as of Monday evening was 76.55%, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. But that number has likely been skewed by second homeowners and seasonal visitors, McCleary noted, as the vaccination rates for Ketchum and Sun Valley both exceed 100%.
In Tuesday's meeting, McCleary said she was disappointed with city leaders' decisions to rescind their orders.
"I think we had a light at the end of the tunnel, and we just turned it off," she said.
Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said he believed the CDC announcement had been "premature," but was conflicted in light of the cities' decisions to rescind their orders and concerned about putting businesses located in the unincorporated part of the county at a "disadvantage."
"To be inconsistent with [the cities], I think, is not good policy for us," Greenberg said.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners will discuss whether to implement a mask requirement in Blaine County-owned buildings and facilities. The Blaine County Department of Motor Vehicles is no longer requiring that members of the public wear face coverings, Assessor Jim Williams told the commission Tuesday, as face coverings are no longer legally required in Hailey, where the DMV office is located.
"I don’t feel qualified or that it’s my job to continue something that’s no longer there," Williams said.
Among the customers who have come into the DMV office this week, Williams said, there has been a fairly even split between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers.
Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury said he saw the actions that have been taken to make county facilities as COVID-safe as possible, such as improving ventilation systems, as "all really positive steps."
"It's not your job to enforce [a mask mandate]," Fosbury told Williams. "You’ve got your hands full running your department and I think that’s what's important."
