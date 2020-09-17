The Camas County School District is closing its doors until next month after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, the district superintendent confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday.
Superintendent Janet Williamson did not specify how many students tested positive for the virus or when they were tested.
The school plans to reopen Oct. 5, Williamson said.
As of Wednesday evening, Camas County had a reported total of 12 confirmed and 4 probable coronavirus cases, according to the South Central Public Health District.
The public health district said Monday that community spread had been confirmed in Camas County, meaning that at least one person tested positive for the virus and an investigation was not able to determine how or where the patient became infected. That patient had not traveled beyond the area and had no contact with another confirmed COVID-19 patient, the health district said.
Camas County students were initially scheduled to go back to school the week of Aug. 17, but instead returned to the classroom on Aug. 24. Williamson said at the time that a district employee had recently tested negative for COVID-19, but did not specify whether the employee’s test was the reason for delaying the return to classrooms.
The confirmation of the school closure in Camas follows an announcement from the Blaine County School District earlier this week that two teachers and a student at Wood River High School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Good for Camas. Deal with a Covid flair up and then get back to educating kids. Unlike our school district that is doing more damage to kids than Covid 19 will ever do.
