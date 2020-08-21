Students in the Camas County School District will return to school on Aug. 24, almost a week later than initially planned, according to the school’s superintendent.
The district will start the year with all students in the classroom Monday through Thursday, according to the most recent available copy of the school district’s reopening plan. Students will attend school on Friday mornings but work at home on Friday afternoons.
Junior high and high school students were initially scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and elementary students were scheduled to return the next day. The district has now pushed the first day of in-person learning back to Aug. 24, Superintendent Janet Williamson said.
A district employee recently tested negative for COVID-19, Williamson said. It’s unclear whether the employee’s test was the reason for delaying the return to classrooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You call this reporting?????
C’mon now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In