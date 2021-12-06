The South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate” on Thursday, Dec. 2, when it updated its biweekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves.

The district has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.

The Health District reported that the county’s 14-day average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was 1.83, in the “moderate” risk category. The rate of positive test results in the county was 8.77%, also in the “moderate” category.

The district was monitoring 76 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Monday.

By Monday, 3,216 COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-related deaths had been recorded in Blaine County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.

The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 31.6 on Saturday, trending upward since it dropped to 11.8 on Nov. 15, Health and Welfare data shows. This year, it peaked at 81.9 in late January. It dropped to zero in early June.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents has been generally trending downward since mid-September, when it reached 84.5. It was 23.5 on Saturday.

The state recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 308,869. The state has seen 3,970 deaths attributed to COVID-19.