A woman in her 80s died last week in Blaine County from complications of COVID-19, the South Central Public Health District reported on Friday.
The woman was affiliated with a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions, the Health District reported. She was vaccinated against COVID-19, having received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March, the district stated.
The death was the 23rd fatality linked to COVID-19 in Blaine County.
By Sunday, 2,952 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Blaine County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 53.4 on Sunday, the highest it has been since it peaked at 81.9 in January, Health and Welfare data shows. The seven-day average has been increasing steadily since Oct. 13, when it was 29.8.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents has been trending downward. It was 45.3 on Sunday, after reaching a high for the recent surge of 83.3 in mid-September.
The state recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho on Sunday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 277,167. The state has recorded 3,256 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Last Friday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 204 confirmed and 29 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, a rise from recent weeks.
The Health District rated Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 as “critical” on Oct. 7, the last date it updated its bi-weekly assessments for the eight counties it serves. The seven other counties in the district were also rated in the “critical” category.
On the national level, COVID-19 cases have been trending downward. On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded just under 90,000 new cases. During the surge that started in the summer, the number peaked at just over 180,000 at the end of August, CDC data shows. The number had climbed to more than 231,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day during the surge last winter.
