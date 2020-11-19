Blaine County remained in the “critical” risk category for coronavirus on Thursday, based on the latest data assessed through the county’s risk model.
The county’s risk level is assessed through its model every Thursday. The latest assessment on Nov. 19 used data from Nov. 8-14.
The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the county was up slightly at 11.18 percent over the seven-day period. The number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average, was 53.4, up from 49.6 the previous week. Both of those figures meet the criteria of the “critical” risk category, the highest of the four categories in the county’s model.
The South Central Public Health District also updated its own COVID-19 risk assessment model Thursday, designating all eight of its counties at the “critical” level. The Health District covers Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Fall counties.
Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Health System reported a rise in deaths at its Twin Falls hospital from Nov. 1-16, with 19 deaths, 12 of them COVID-related. During the same time period last year, the hospital recorded six deaths.
For further coverage, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express.
🇺🇸❤️Please wear a mask 😷 it protect your fellow citizen and yourself❤️🇺🇸
Show me the science that cloth masks prevent the spread. They just make you feel virtuous.
If you are so incurious to research the issue yourself, it’s clear you wouldn’t understand the science presented to you anyway.
