The Blaine County School District board of trustees on Sunday approved a resolution to rescind the district's mask mandate effective Monday, Feb. 28.
The district's policy requiring masks in school buildings—based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for face coverings—will be replaced with an optional mask policy for staff, students and visitors.
The policy will remain in place "for the foreseeable future," board Chairman Keith Roark said in a written statement after the special meeting of the board.
"We will continue to monitor local health conditions and inform our families right away if any changes to our protocols become necessary," he said.
Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the board has followed CDC guidelines for mitigation of COVID-19 on School District grounds, which included the mandatory masking protocol.
In its resolution, the board stated that the administration of the district had determined it was time to make the transition to a voluntary masking policy. Trustees agreed that a downward trend in the spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County, coupled with county's high vaccination rate, justified the change.
The district and board also made the decision "based on the latest CDC guidance, which is easing its mask recommendations in areas where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals," Roark said in his statement.
The CDC’s risk-classification system deems Blaine County to be at a “medium” level risk, in which the CDC now recommends masks only if someone, or someone close to them, is immune-compromised.
“It is my own view, the CDC guidelines, having been amended Friday, is a very big factor in the decision we make today,” Roark said at the meeting. “In addition to that, we now have vaccines available that were not even off the drawing board at the time we adopted these procedures originally. We have these vaccines not only available, but we have the highest vaccination rate percentage in the entire state.”
In a COVID-19 risk assessment for Blaine County released Thursday, the South Central Public Health District rated the overall risk as "high." The impact on the county's hospital, St. Luke's Wood River, was deemed "moderate."
In his written statement, Roark said the district will provide "a welcoming environment in which everyone feels comfortable wearing a mask if they choose to do so."
"We ask that everyone demonstrate kindness and care to others, regardless of the decision they make," he said.
The city of Hailey still has an indoor mask mandate. It is not yet known whether mask requirements in School District buildings located in the city—including Wood River High School, Wood River Middle School and two elementary schools—will be enforced or not.
Hmm that’s interesting. The moderator removed a comment about how the school district has a school bond vote coming up. Is that some how dangerous speech. Wow, the IME thighs police in overdrive.
Sadly, all these local public servants have been had by the same folks they esteem so highly.
In case folks don’t know, CDC changed how they calculate COVID risk in an area on Friday. Go to twitter and search @covid clarity to see how this new calculation ended the “crisis” overnight.
In case folks don’t know, BCSD board has a school bond vote coming up and need to back out of their heinous policies using children to protect adults in advance of the vote. Follow the money as they say.
It’s actually hilarious, like rats fleeing the sinking ship… on Friday CDC changed his it calculates its risk model and just like that, COVID was over. https://twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1498360349975842821/photo/1
Think about this for a moment, Sam Linnet - The most uptight towns (Ketchum and Sun Valley) and overly-cautious school board in the state took masks away before you did. That's embarrassing. Find some courage, little buddy. Your liberal friends have given you permission to be brave.
And they will never admit it. Meanwhile they are taking Rahm Emanuel’s advice “never let a serious crisis go to waste” with the Russia/Ukraine story and trying to back out of Covid while no one is paying attention without being accountable. I hope they are held to account.
Sam Linnet, I want to hear you say that you support removing the Hailey mask mandate and why.
Sections of 2 different comments by the same person posted on the same day on 2 different mask related articles. I will no longer comment to his/her comments since it appears they are already dealing with enough.
1. “ Learn to become more healthy, dance, sing, smile and love each other. It strengthens your immune system. That's real science.”
2. “ …these horrible local leaders would take such advantage of this weird situation to grasp power. But so be it. Their gooses are cooked. And now the CDC are kicking them all to the curb. The information will continue to reveal the corruption we have all been living under, facilitated by these local leaders.”
Thank you for liking my posts, AP. But you forgot the most important part: "Shame on them for what they did to our children." Don't you think it's awfully funny that the so called science these anti-children people used to justify their abuses against children has suddenly changed to exactly what we have known from the beginning? Children don't need masks and vaxes. They need school!
Humpty Dumpty is falling off the wall. When it lands, it will not be put back together again. We are more organized now, and by we, I mean those of us who have been shouting the real science from the beginning, like the ridiculous notion that paper masks can stop a virus. We could never have imagined that these horrible local leaders would take such advantage of this weird situation to grasp power. But so be it. Their gooses are cooked. And now the CDC are kicking them all to the curb. The information will continue to reveal the corruption we have all been living under, facilitated by these local leaders. Shame on them for what they did to our children.
takebackidaho.com P.O.Box 2574 Boise Idaho 83701-2574 208-681-6004
Here is a sentence from their website that sums up "Take Back Idaho:" “The Committee includes many ‘former’ officials of one sort or another, but that just means that we share decades of experience in governing, business, education and agriculture among us." Summary: LOBBYISTS. I suppose you have to spin it as best you can. Dear Readers; I told you that there are a lot of Deep State bureaucratic special interest groups here on these posts.
takebackidaho from extremism
Extremism is bad on both sides. Can we agree on that, Badger?
every day.
