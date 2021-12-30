Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate is soaring beyond levels of previous surges, as state health officials are reporting an increase in the number of omicron variant cases of the virus in Idaho.
The COVID-19 case rate in the county increased more than 12-fold in the last two weeks, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. The seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 101.8 on Wednesday, after dropping to 8.7 on Dec. 16, Health and Welfare data shows. That tops the 2021’s previous high of 81.9, which peaked on Jan 23.
The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—was monitoring 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Thursday, Dec. 23. By Wednesday, the numbers had increased to 159 confirmed and 86 probable cases.
The surge in cases and an increase in the rate of tests positive for COVID-19 prompted the Health District to raise Blaine County’s risk level on Thursday from “moderate” to “high.” The district assesses the COVID-19 risk of the counties it serves every two weeks.
The 18-29 age category had the most new cases during the two-week period from Dec. 12-25, with 38.
“Cases are increasing rapidly and outbreaks have been found in several businesses in the area,” the district’s online informational dashboard states.
The highly transmissible omicron variant is believed by medical experts to be a major factor in a parallel surge of COVID-19 cases across much of the country. On Wednesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a record-high 486,428 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, following a rising trend since it recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24.
In a tweet Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare stated that it had confirmed 19 omicron cases in the state, plus an additional 150 that might be omicron “based on initial test characteristics.” The agency said final results would be posted by the end of the week on the state’s COVID-19 website.
On Tuesday, the number of detected omicron cases in Idaho was three.
St. Luke’s Wood River ramps up testing
Meanwhile, in response to a spike in demand for COVID-19 testing, St. Luke’s Wood River hospital has boosted capacity at its testing site. Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said Wednesday that St. Luke’s would double its testing capacity at the site on Thursday, from 84 daily appointments to 168.
The percentage of COVID-positive test results in the St. Luke’s Health System has been steadily increasing, St. Luke’s Health System data shows. St. Luke’s Wood River—in assessing all test results, regardless of where people live—reported on Wednesday an increase in positive tests from 10% to 22% in 10 days.
People can schedule a testing appointment at the hospital south of Ketchum through the St. Luke’s myChart online portal or by calling 208-381-9500. Prudek said people should not go to the Emergency Department or any of the St. Luke’s clinics to get tested but should go to the Emergency Department if they need immediate medical attention.
On Thursday afternoon, Prudek said that St. Luke’s now planned to keep testing open on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., she said. ￼
