Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk is still at the “minimal” level, the South Central Public Health District reported Thursday.
In its biweekly risk assessment, the district maintained Blaine County and the seven other counties it serves at the lowest threat level, though some new COVID-19 cases are still being recorded.
The district has four levels in its risk assessment model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
In its previous assessment two weeks prior, the district determined that the risk level for Blaine and the seven other south-central counties was “minimal.” That assessment brought the threat level down after it was elevated through much of the winter riding a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant of virus that causes COVID-19.
Using data from the two-week period of March 20 to April 2, the district reported in its April 7 assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate had risen about 1 percentage point to 5.93%. That number is slightly above the target “minimal” range lower than 5%.
The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 1.09, barely above the “minimal” threshold of 1.0.
The impact of COVID-19 on hospital capacity in the region was in the district’s “minimal” category, as was a set of other epidemiological factors considered by the health experts who conduct the assessments. On Saturday, of the three people admitted to St. Luke’s Wood River hospital, none were admitted for COVID-19 illness.
In the two-week span studied for the assessment, new cases were recorded in Blaine County people ranging in ages from 18 to 70-plus. In the week of April 1-8, the district recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 444,637 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,895 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 53 new cases on Friday, a significant drop from mid-winter numbers. Some days in January, the state tallied record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 5,970 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths. The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 5.6 on Friday, down pointedly from a revised record high of 444 on Jan. 9.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s longstanding status of being in a “public health disaster emergency” is scheduled to expire on Friday. The emergency declaration by Gov. Brad Little at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic enabled the state to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency pay for some $257 million is costs linked to mitigating the pandemic. The declaration also enabled the expansion of telehealth services, the activation of the National Guard and the addition of extra medical personnel, the governor’s office stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In