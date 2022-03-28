Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk continues to drop and is now “minimal,” the South Central Public Health District reported last week.

The district dropped Blaine County and the seven other counties it serves from the “moderate” risk level to “minimal” in its latest risk assessment issued on Thursday, March 24.

The assessment continues a trend away from the higher risk posed during the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 earlier this winter. Two weeks before the March 24 assessment, the Health District dropped the risk levels of all eight counties from “high” to “moderate,” and two weeks before that it dropped all of the counties from the “critical” tier to “high.”

Using data from the two-week period of March 6-19, the district reported in its biweekly assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate had dropped to 4.8%, in the target “minimal” range lower than 5%. In the previous assessment, it was in the “moderate” range between 5% and 10%.

The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 1.33, in the “moderate” range but just above the “minimal” threshold of 1.0.

The impact of COVID-19 on hospital capacity was also in the district’s “minimal” category.

In the two-week span, new cases were recorded in all age categories except the 11-13 age group.

The district was monitoring 56 confirmed and 131 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday.

Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 443,549 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,867 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 70 new cases on Friday. Some days in January, the state tallied record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day.

Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 5,951 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths. The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 9.9 on Friday, down from a record high of 490 on Jan. 15.

