Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk continues to drop and is now “minimal,” the South Central Public Health District reported last week.
The district dropped Blaine County and the seven other counties it serves from the “moderate” risk level to “minimal” in its latest risk assessment issued on Thursday, March 24.
The assessment continues a trend away from the higher risk posed during the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 earlier this winter. Two weeks before the March 24 assessment, the Health District dropped the risk levels of all eight counties from “high” to “moderate,” and two weeks before that it dropped all of the counties from the “critical” tier to “high.”
Using data from the two-week period of March 6-19, the district reported in its biweekly assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate had dropped to 4.8%, in the target “minimal” range lower than 5%. In the previous assessment, it was in the “moderate” range between 5% and 10%.
The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 1.33, in the “moderate” range but just above the “minimal” threshold of 1.0.
The impact of COVID-19 on hospital capacity was also in the district’s “minimal” category.
In the two-week span, new cases were recorded in all age categories except the 11-13 age group.
The district was monitoring 56 confirmed and 131 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 443,549 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,867 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 70 new cases on Friday. Some days in January, the state tallied record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 5,951 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths. The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 9.9 on Friday, down from a record high of 490 on Jan. 15.
How can this be true with 98% of the valley not wearing masks?
An expert on all things Covid AND controlling reproductive rights of women. Jared and Ivanka could have used your help in the previous administration with their respective covid and empowering women portfolios.
Is it not a fair questions?
....wear sharkskin suits and do PR work.
Many variables to consider other than just masks. Interesting how mild again our latest flu season was … makes one wonder.
You always ask for proof or the source of information presented, and yet you conjure 98% out of thin air. No doubt you’ll tell me you’ve conducted an observational study lol.
From what I personally do and see inside a store, post office,etc. I’d put those still using masks for the most part higher than 2%. Observational opinions will vary.
I know someone, younger and very healthy, who got covid a couple months back and is still dealing with symptoms that possibly mean long covid for them. Interesting article in the WA Post about doctors from different specialties collaborating and sharing results. The impact on the brain has similarities to “chemo brain” and Alzheimer’s. Have also read more than a few first person accounts of the aftermath many are left with after covid - and often times the initial case was mild.
No doubt some will chime in with the old and trite stay home if you’re afraid … am not afraid and am not staying home. I am though aware that way more people are dealing with long covid than died from it. I find the research interesting and it may help others dealing with somewhat related health issues.
