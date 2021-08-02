Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level was determined to be “moderate” on Thursday, July 29, in an assessment conducted by the South Central Public Health District.
The assessment—which is done every two weeks—used data from July 11-24.
Two weeks earlier, the risk in Blaine County was determined to be “minimal”—the lowest of four risk categories—like the seven other counties in the district. On Thursday, six of the eight counties in the district were in the “moderate” category, while two were rated to have “minimal” risk.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate is rising quickly,” the district’s online informational dashboard states. “ … Local hospitals are experiencing an increasing number of admitted COVID-19 patients and are moderately impacted overall.”
The Health District is investigating an “active outbreak” in a Blaine County long-term care facility, the dashboard states. On Thursday, the district was monitoring 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County and one probable case.
The district’s model takes into consideration the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors. Its two highest risk categories are “high” and “critical.”
In the 14-day period, 24 new COVID cases were recorded in Blaine County. Seven were recorded in the 30-39 age group, four in the 14-17 age group, three in each of the 0-10 and 18-29 age groups, two in each of the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups, and one in each of the 11-13, 60-69 and 70-plus groups.
The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 was 5.12% and the 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 0.74. Two weeks earlier, the positivity rate was 2.33% and the 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 0.31.
Numerous health-care organizations in Idaho and other U.S. regions have reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger people.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the nation. On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 101,000 new cases in the nation, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at more than 72,000. The seven-day moving average was fluctuating between 10,000 and 15,000 for much of June.
On Sunday, the CDC rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “substantial.” People in counties where the CDC has rated the transmission level as “high” or “substantial” are advised by the CDC to wear protective masks when indoors, including people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Numerous Idaho counties have “high” transmission levels, according to the CDC. Blaine County neighbors Lincoln and Camas counties were in the CDC’s “low” category Sunday.
Increasing levels of transmission have been attributed in part to the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Last week, the CDC acknowledged that the Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause Ebola, the common cold, the flu and smallpox, and can be transmitted as easily as the highly contagious chickenpox virus.
It would be great to clarify….We’re any of these cases of patients who already were vaccinated? Or are these cases unvaccinated?
