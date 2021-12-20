The South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate” on Thursday, Dec. 16, when it updated its bi-weekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves.
The Health District reported that the Blaine's 14-day average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was 2.36, in the “moderate” risk category. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 4.36% during the period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11, also a “moderate” risk.
The district has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
The highest number of new cases in the two-week span was in the 40-49 age category, at 18. New cases were recorded in all age groups in Blaine County, including 12 in the 0-10 age group.
“The Public Health District is still investigating cases in the local schools,” the district stated on its online informational dashboard.
The Blaine County School District reported having two active COVID-19 cases among students on Friday, while 13 students were in quarantine.
The Health District was monitoring 79 confirmed and 16 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday.
In Blaine County, the rate of new cases has been fluctuating over the fall months but has decreased overall since reaching a seven-day average of 55.8 new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents in mid-October. The figure stood at 12.4 on Saturday. It had dropped to zero in early June.
By Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 3,261 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, contributing to 27 deaths.
Neighboring Camas County was determined to have a “minimal” COVID-19 risk and Lincoln County had a “moderate” risk.
In Idaho, case numbers have been generally trending downward. On Saturday, the state’s seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was 16.2, down from 84.5 in mid-September. In early July, before numbers started to surge, the figure was below 5.
The Department of Health and Welfare recorded 155 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 313,967. The state has recorded 4,068 COVID-related deaths.
COVID-19 cases in the nation have generally been trending upward. On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded approximately 157,000 new cases, with the seven-day moving average at nearly 126,000 cases. The number of new daily cases in the nation had dropped below 15,000 in late June and hovered around 65,000 in late October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In