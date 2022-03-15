The South Central Public Health District has again lowered the COVID-19 risk level of Blaine County and some neighboring counties.
The district dropped Blaine County and the seven other counties it serves from the “high” risk tier to “moderate” in its latest assessment issued on Thursday, March 10. Two weeks earlier, it dropped the risk levels of all eight counties from “critical” to “high.”
Using data from the two-week period of Feb. 20 to March 5, the Health District stated in its biweekly assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate had dropped to 6.4%, in the low end of the “moderate” range. In the previous assessment, it stood at 12%.
The district did not incorporate the number new COVID-19 cases in its assessment because those figures continue to be inflated as health officials work through processing a backlog of positive lab results that came during this winter’s surge.
New cases were recorded in all age groups, including infants.
The district was monitoring 300 confirmed and 20 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday.
The impact of COVID-19 cases on regional hospital capacity was determined to be “moderate,” though the impact on Blaine County’s hospital, St. Luke’s Wood River, was deemed “minimal.”
The other seven counties in the district—Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—were determined to have similar, “moderate” overall risk levels.
Through Sunday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 437,931 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,819 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 870 new cases on Friday, down from record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day in January.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 5,750 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
Hey South Central Health District. Even your biggest fans, the Hailey City Council, aren't listening to you anymore. Everyone is finally seeing through your lies. Maybe that's one good thing that has come out of this manufactured covid so-called crisis. It is revealing the crimes of the medical mafia. 3rd leading cause of death in the United States? Medical Mistakes/Malpractice! Busted!
