Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate rising again

Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate has nearly doubled in the last two weeks, after dropping sharply in mid-January and the first week of February.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that the county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 97.4 on Saturday, up from 50.9 on Feb. 7. Prior to that rise, the case rate had been steadily dropping since it hit a record high of 315.9 on Jan. 9.
The county’s case rate would put it in the South Central Public Health District’s “critical” category for COVID-19 risk in the community. The district deems an average rate of more than 5 cases per 10,000 residents to be “critical.” In the Department of Health and Welfare’s metrics, that equates to 50 cases per 100,000 people.
The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 282 confirmed and 46 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Friday, up from 258 confirmed and 23 probable cases on Wednesday.
Though case counts are elevated in Blaine County and the state, some governing bodies are placing increased weight on numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations. During the current surge driven by the omicron variant of COVID-19, hospitalizations in Idaho have been higher than during other spikes in case counts, except for during the surge last fall when the delta variant was dominant.
During the peak of the delta surge on Sept. 24, 793 people were hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19, Health and Welfare reported. On that same day, 213 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units in the state.
On Wednesday, the most recent hospitalization data reported by Health and Welfare, 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Idaho, with 86 patients in ICUs. The previous peak was 614 hospitalizations on Jan. 30. Before the omicron surge, the only other times that hospitalizations in Idaho have eclipsed the recent numbers was during the delta surge and the surge last winter.
Today, Feb. 21, the St. Luke’s Health System had 526 patients admitted to its facilities, St. Luke’s reported on its website. Of those patients, 91 were positive for COVID-19 and 28 had a COVID illness. At St. Luke’s Wood River hospital, none of the five patients had COVID-19.
Health and Welfare recorded 1,141 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 414,513. The state has attributed 4,676 deaths to COVID-19.
By Saturday, the department had recorded 5,207 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths, including two this month.
Meanwhile, recent case counts reported by the Department of Health and Welfare continue to be incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Saturday, Idaho had a backlog of more than 25,000 positive COVID-19 tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated.
“COVID hospitalizations in Idaho have dropped but remain elevated.” High, but still low. Small, but kind of large. Clear, but confusing. Real, but slightly fake. Intelligent, yet not so much. Roger that.
“On Wednesday, the most recent hospitalization data reported by Health and Welfare, 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Idaho, with 86 patients in ICUs. The previous peak was 614 hospitalizations on Jan. 30.”
Yeah, wow, tough to wrap my head around that statement
