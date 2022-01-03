COVID cases, week of Jan. 1

Blaine County recorded the fifth most new COVID cases of any Idaho county during the week ending on Jan 1, despite having a significantly smaller population than the regions ahead of it. Bonneville County has more than five times as many people as Blaine; Ada County is roughly 20 times more populated.  

 Graphic courtesy Idaho Department of Health and Welfare/Idaho Mountain Express

Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to reach new highs, soaring 16-fold in the last two weeks of December.

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents reached an 18-month high of 139.6 on Thursday, Dec. 30, after dropping to 8.7 on Dec. 16, the latest state Department of Health and Welfare data shows.

The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 207 confirmed and 93 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Dec. 30. One week earlier, the district was monitoring 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County.

The surge in cases and an increase in the rate of tests positive for COVID-19 prompted the Health District to raise Blaine County’s risk level on Thursday from “moderate” to “high.” The district assesses the COVID-19 risk of the counties it serves every two weeks.

The 18-29 age category had the most new cases during the two-week period from Dec. 12-25, with 38. The district reported new cases in every age group, including 13 among people ages 30-39.

Cases have impacted several businesses in the county, the district stated.

“If cases continue at this rate, Blaine County will likely move into the critical risk category soon,” the district’s online informational dashboard states.

On Sunday, 18% of the COVID-19 tests in the St. Luke’s Health System were positive for the virus, the organization reported. In the South Central Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk model, positivity rates between 11% and 20% are deemed “high.”

On Monday, Jan. 3, two of the 12 patients in the St. Luke’s Wood River hospital were being treated for COVID-19, St. Luke’s reported. The number was four on Jan. 1.

Medical experts believe the highly transmissible omicron variant to be a major factor in a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. On Dec. 29, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a record-high 486,428 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, following a rising trend since it recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24.

COVID-19 has contributed to or caused more than 820,000 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.

After a drop in the fall, statewide case numbers in Idaho have increased since Dec. 19, when the seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents was 16.8. By Dec. 30, it had risen to 26.3.

By Dec. 30, the state Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 3,540 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 27 deaths. Statewide, the department had recorded 319,382 cases and 4,162 COVID-related deaths.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments