Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to reach new highs, soaring 16-fold in the last two weeks of December.
The seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents reached an 18-month high of 139.6 on Thursday, Dec. 30, after dropping to 8.7 on Dec. 16, the latest state Department of Health and Welfare data shows.
The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 207 confirmed and 93 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Dec. 30. One week earlier, the district was monitoring 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County.
The surge in cases and an increase in the rate of tests positive for COVID-19 prompted the Health District to raise Blaine County’s risk level on Thursday from “moderate” to “high.” The district assesses the COVID-19 risk of the counties it serves every two weeks.
The 18-29 age category had the most new cases during the two-week period from Dec. 12-25, with 38. The district reported new cases in every age group, including 13 among people ages 30-39.
Cases have impacted several businesses in the county, the district stated.
“If cases continue at this rate, Blaine County will likely move into the critical risk category soon,” the district’s online informational dashboard states.
On Sunday, 18% of the COVID-19 tests in the St. Luke’s Health System were positive for the virus, the organization reported. In the South Central Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk model, positivity rates between 11% and 20% are deemed “high.”
On Monday, Jan. 3, two of the 12 patients in the St. Luke’s Wood River hospital were being treated for COVID-19, St. Luke’s reported. The number was four on Jan. 1.
Medical experts believe the highly transmissible omicron variant to be a major factor in a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. On Dec. 29, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a record-high 486,428 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, following a rising trend since it recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24.
COVID-19 has contributed to or caused more than 820,000 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.
After a drop in the fall, statewide case numbers in Idaho have increased since Dec. 19, when the seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents was 16.8. By Dec. 30, it had risen to 26.3.
By Dec. 30, the state Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 3,540 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 27 deaths. Statewide, the department had recorded 319,382 cases and 4,162 COVID-related deaths.
Time to stop the gaslighting and fear mongering. What is the motive behind this reporting it sure isn’t the truth or concern for public health? There is no clear data on number of positive cases in Blaine County to date, but the consensus is between 3,500 and 3,700 with 27 deaths. We just had the holiday season which with family, friends, and vacationers from all around visit our valley. Of course, numbers will go up but in total maybe 15% of our county has been infected since data has been tracked. As unfortunate as it is 27 deaths represent .001% of our population. The county has a fully vaccinated rate of 71% for all ages and a 95% rate for ages 65 and over. 220 cases for the week are barely 1% of our population. It’s time to get over it and start living again instead of letting the media and politics control you by fear and manipulating the numbers and narratives.
May we we should call it “1% for Bringing in Covid by Air”. Kind of ironic we all oay a tax the to get us sick. Note the age cohort of concentration. Fly ‘‘em in in a packed plane then pack ‘‘em into Whoskeys. At least the new owner in Aspen got $200 a head from them for NYE. That’s not for locals anymore. SCPHD is useless. Didn’t raise the threat level until after the cow flew into the hangar. What should we be doing? Even the anti vaxxers should be ok with a temperature check at the airport before someone gets on a plane. Would reduce but not empiminatw a lot of illnesses. All that said, seems like Omicron isn’t putting people into the hospital(or worse). Seems like a flu equivalent. Probably not worth shutting down the world for that. And it moves fast, so in 10 days when things calm down the numbers should drop dramatically and we can go to Atkinsons without risking our health.
