Blaine County’s overall risk level for COVID-19 was maintained in the “high” category on Thursday, with the primary indicators trending upward.
In its risk-assessment model using data from April 18-24, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 5.43% from 3.35% the previous week. A rate above 5% is deemed a “high” risk. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 14.9 from 11.8 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The impact on hospital capacity was deemed “minimal.”
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
New infections were distributed across several age groups. The 40-49 age group had the most new cases in the county in the seven-day span, at seven. One infection was recorded in the 0-4 age group.
The Department of Health and Welfare recorded 255 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 187,269 cases and 2,045 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,362 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 18 local deaths attributed to the virus.
Click here to view the assessment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In