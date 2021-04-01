Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was moved up to the “high” category on Thursday, after being lowered to the “moderate” category earlier this month.
In its risk-assessment model using data from March 21-27, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 8.58% from 5.89% the previous week. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 16.8 from 18 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Click here to view the county's detailed risk assessment.
The 40-49 age group recorded the highest number of new cases in the county, with nine in the seven-day span, followed by the 30-39 age group, with seven cases.
The Department of Health and Welfare recorded 460 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,962 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,266 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last winter, with 17 deaths attributed to the virus.
