Three weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine was made available to all adults in the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County continues to have the highest vaccination rates in the region, state data shows, more than doubling most of its neighbors in the region.
As of Monday evening, 73% of Blaine County residents aged 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Idaho’s statewide vaccine dashboard.
Meanwhile, vaccination rates in the other seven counties in the district—Twin Falls, Lincoln, Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, or Cassia—have hovered around one-third of residents, ranging from 29% in Cassia County to 38% in Twin Falls.
In Jerome County, about 34% of eligible residents had been vaccinated as of Monday evening, the state’s vaccine dashboard shows. One of its pharmacies, Jerome Drug Pharmacy, saw a heavy demand at the start of the rollout that has since leveled out to meet the supply, pharmacy manager Brandon Smith said.
While most of the vaccine recipients lived in Jerome County, the pharmacy did see a “fairly large amount of individuals who came from Blaine County,” Smith said, as well as several from Twin Falls and Gooding County.
In Lincoln County, home to many Wood River Valley commuters, 32% of eligible residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday evening: 1,328 people in total.
Shoshone Family Medical Center, the sole vaccine provider in the county, had administered 1,631 of the 1,735 doses it had received as of Monday night, the vaccine dashboard shows, suggesting that some of the doses may have been administered to non-Lincoln County residents.
At the start of the vaccine rollout process, demand for vaccines exceeded the supply, said Dr. Keith Davis of the Shoshone Family Medical Center. The clinic also used some of its doses to voluntarily vaccinate employees at work—primarily agricultural workers—upon employer request, Davis said.
In recent weeks, Davis said, the vaccination demand in Lincoln County has declined as more people have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“The supply is much improved, even without the Janssen vaccine,” Davis said, referring to the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended providers pause administration of in the second week of April.
Overall, 40% of eligible adults in the South Central Public Health District have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—60,200 people in total. The Central Public Health District, which includes the city of Boise, led the state at 51%, while the Southwest Public Health District had the lowest average at 33%.
