Blaine County COVID-19 risk reduced from 'critical' to ‘high’

The South Central Public Health District lowered Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “critical” to “high” on Thursday, Nov. 4, when it updated its bi-weekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves.
The Health District reported that the county’s 14-day average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was 2.54, in the “high” risk category. The district has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
The highest number of new cases in the two-week span ending Nov. 4 was in the 18-29 age category, at 16. New cases were recorded in all age groups in Blaine County.
The district was monitoring 135 confirmed and 22 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Monday. It stated that case investigations have been slowed by the surge in new cases this fall.
One new death attributed to COVID-19 has been recorded in Blaine County since three deaths were recorded in a one-week span in late October, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. By Monday, 3,093 COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-related deaths had been recorded in Blaine County, Health and Welfare reported.
The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 34.1 on Monday, trending steadily upward since it dropped to 20.5 on Nov. 1, Health and Welfare data shows. This year, it peaked at 81.9 in January. It dropped to zero in early June.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents has been trending downward since mid-September, when it reached 84.5. It was 31.3 on Monday.
The state recorded 843 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho on Monday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 297,142. The state has recorded 3,678 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Idaho health-care facilities were still operating under crisis standards of care due to high numbers of patients, meaning that care can be delayed or can be substandard because of limited capacity and resources.
Nationally, COVID-19 cases are trending upward, after steadily dropping in September and October. On Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 22,475 new cases, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at approximately 72,000. The CDC recorded approximately 90,000 new cases last Friday. The number of new daily cases had dropped below 15,000 in late June. ￼
