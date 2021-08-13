The South Central Public Health District moved Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “moderate” to “high” on Thursday, noting that regional hospitals are being challenged by an increase in COVID-19 patients that has diminished capacity to the “critical” level.
Blaine County’s rate of new cases is rising quickly, the district reported in its risk assessment, which is conducted every two weeks for each of the eight counties the district serves. The assessment used data from July 25 to Aug. 7.
The local health-care system has also reported an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the district reported.
The Health District is investigating an “active outbreak” in the Blaine County jail and a Blaine County long-term care facility, the district’s online informational dashboard states.
On Thursday, the district was monitoring 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County and five probable cases, more than double the number of cases it was monitoring two weeks earlier.
This week, around one in four hospital admissions across the St. Luke’s system was COVID-19 related, St. Luke’s Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek told the Express on Thursday. That’s up from one in ten a week prior, Prudek said.
The district’s model takes into consideration the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors. Its four risk categories are minimal, moderate, high and critical.
In the 14-day period, 29 new COVID cases were recorded in Blaine County. Ten were recorded in the 30-39 age group, five in each of the 18-29 and 40-49 age groups, four in the 50-59 group, two among people ages 60-69, and one in each of the 11-13, 14-17 and 70-plus age groups.
The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 was 4.2% and the 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 0.90, up from 0.74 two weeks earlier.
The Health District determined that Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties also have “high” COVID-19 risk levels. Camas, Cassia and Lincoln counties have “moderate” risk levels.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the United States. On Wednesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded approximately 132,000 new cases in the nation, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at more than 114,000. The seven-day moving average was fluctuating between 10,000 and 15,000 for much of June.
On Wednesday, the CDC rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “substantial.” People in counties where the CDC has rated the transmission level as “high” or “substantial” are advised by the CDC to wear protective masks when indoors, including people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The majority of Idaho counties—and counties in the nation—have “high” transmission levels, according to the CDC. Blaine County neighbors Camas and Custer counties were in the CDC’s “low” category Wednesday.
Idaho recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, stressing that vaccines are the “main defense” against outbreaks and quarantines in schools.
“The vaccine slows the spread of the disease,” Little said in a news conference at Nampa High School, in southwest Idaho. “We need the disease to stop now.”
Again, what percent of the people contracting Covid were unvaccinated? It is difficult to assess this problem from a personal standpoint without knowing this info.
