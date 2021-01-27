COVID-19 case rates in Blaine County continue to soar, with the number still climbing sharply in the days after it more than doubled during the week of Jan. 10-16.
The rate of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents reached 83.2 on Saturday and had dropped only slightly to 76.3 by Monday, based on a moving seven-day average. By comparison, the rate was 1.2 on Sept. 6 and gradually escalated in the fall, before dropping back to 7.4 on Dec. 29 and then rising abruptly in recent weeks.
Dr. David McClusky III, chief of staff of St. Luke’s Wood River, said residents of the county need to keep their guard up against the virus.
“Cases seem to be on the rise again and we are monitoring our hospital capacity closely,” he said. “We also expect the more contagious variants reported in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil will continue to spread throughout the U.S., as well as the Wood River Valley.
“Despite our increased efforts with vaccination, this virus isn’t going down without a fight. Stay vigilant—continue to avoid gatherings with those outside your household, wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands often.”
Epidemiologists at the South Central Public Health District, which tracks COVID-19 cases for the eight counties it serves, link most new cases in Blaine County to exposure at “small gatherings of people who aren’t taking precautions,” according to Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily. Those gatherings could include birthday parties, dinner parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations, she said.
The Health District is monitoring an outbreak in a long-term care facility in the Wood River Valley, she said, but it only accounts for a fraction of new cases.
“There is also concern that the numbers are rising because more people are visiting the county and may be bringing the virus with them,” she said, noting that the district doesn’t have access to data it would need to confirm that theory.
Blaine County was escalated to the overall “critical” risk level for COVID-19 in a county assessment released last Thursday. The risk assessment indicated that the most new cases in the week of Jan. 10-16 were in the 18-29 age category. The 27 new cases in that group far exceeded other age categories.
The state Department of Health and Welfare has recorded 1,886 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began last winter, with 14 deaths attributed to the virus. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 355 active cases in the county.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Tuesday had recorded 160,033 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began, including 527 new cases on Monday. The state has recorded 1,681 COVID-related deaths. The department’s website Tuesday showed new case numbers statewide gradually decreasing.
Meanwhile, health-care providers are continuing to work to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Statewide, 96,896 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered to 81,210 people by Tuesday morning, with 15,546 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. In Blaine County, 1,410 people have been vaccinated.
The St. Luke’s Health System has opened vaccine appointments to Idaho health-care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers and correctional/detention facility staff, as well as some other, associated groups of professionals. Appointments can be scheduled through the St. Luke’s online myChart system. Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule appointments at this time.
St. Luke’s Wood River started administering second, booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines last Wednesday and had scheduled another clinic to administer vaccines today, Jan. 27.
“It’s hard to use the word excitement because it feels as though it runs perpendicular to this nightmare that we’ve all been living in for the past year, but there is an excitement with our staff,” said Ron Bateman, chief of Wood River Fire & Rescue, when he got his first inoculation at St. Luke’s.
The South Central Public Health District is also giving vaccinations to eligible recipients, through their employers. More information can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.
