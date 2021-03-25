Blaine County is in the overall “moderate” risk level for COVID-19, as it was last week, according to the county's own risk-assessment model.
Updated Thursday with data from March 14 to March 20, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 4.45% from 1.95% the previous week. That number is deemed a “moderate” risk. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 11.8 from 6.8 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. That number is deemed a “high” risk.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate is trending upward again and has jumped back into the high risk tier,” the county’s online informational dashboard states. “The positive rate has also jumped and is now sitting on the high end of the moderate risk tier.”
View the county's risk assessment here.
SCPHD reports 'minimal risk'
Meanwhile, the South Central Public Health District updated its own risk assessment summary for the eight counties in its jurisdiction: Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls.
For the first time, the Health District rated all eight counties at the “minimal” risk. (Blaine County assesses data based on a seven-day average, whereas the Health District assesses two weeks of data, hence the different calculated risk levels.)
The South Central Public Health District reported a 4.45% positivity rate for Blaine County and 0.93 average new cases per 10,000 residents, using data from March 7 to March 20. Blaine County had the highest average new case rate in the district during this time period, and the second-highest positivity rate, behind only Jerome County. When the district last updated its assessment two weeks ago with data from Feb. 21 through March 6, Blaine County was rated at “moderate” risk, with 5.89% positivity and 1.68 average new cases per 10,000 residents.
View the Health District's risk assessment here.
