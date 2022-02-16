For the second time since late January, the South Central Public Health District has determined that all eight counties it serves in south-central Idaho are at a “critical” COVID-19 risk level.
Using data from the two-week period of Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the district determined in its bi-weekly assessment on Feb. 10 that Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk was in the “critical” range in all of the measured standards, including the test positivity rate, the rate of new cases and regional hospital capacity. Case rates and the positivity rate are “trending down,” the district stated in the assessment, but are still “extremely high.”
The other seven counties in the district—Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—were also determined to have “critical” risk, as the winter surge driven by the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to cause high case counts.
The Health District reported that Blaine County’s test positivity rate for the two weeks was 25%, down from 32.2% two weeks earlier. The 14-day rolling average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was reported as 9.5, down from 18.2 in the last assessment. However, the district noted that the case numbers recorded are lower than what they really are.
“The region has a massive case backlog, so cases may not be accurately reported until investigation teams are able to keep up,” the district stated on its online informational dashboard.
The highest numbers of new cases were in the 18-29, 40-49, 30-39 and 0-10 age groups, respectively.
The district was monitoring 210 confirmed and 22 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Monday.
The impact of the surge on regional hospital capacity was determined to be “extremely critical” because of a blood shortage, high case counts and ongoing staff shortages.
The case backlog referred to by the Health District is affecting case counts across the state. More than 32,000 positive COVID-19 tests were awaiting follow-up by local health districts on Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. In addition, at-home rapid test results are rarely reported and often don’t get counted, the agency has stated.
Through Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 404,629 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,577 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 5,058 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths, including two in the last two weeks.
The state recorded 1,492 new cases on Monday, down from record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day in January. ￼
