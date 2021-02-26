A bill that would give county commissioners the power to reject an order implemented by the local public health district is headed to the House floor.
Senate Bill 1060, which passed the Senate last week on a 32-1 vote, was approved unanimously by the House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voted in favor of the bill on the Senate floor last week; Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, serves on the House Health & Welfare Committee.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, would require county commissioners to pass a resolution within a week either accepting or rejecting any countywide or districtwide health order implemented by the county’s local public health district. It would also make violating a countywide or districtwide public health order an infraction, rather than a misdemeanor.
Senate Bill 1060 isn’t the only pandemic-related bill to pass out of committee this week. On Monday, the House State Affairs Committee approved legislation that would revise the definition of “disaster” in state code and add new definitions for “pandemic” and “epidemic.”
Under House Bill 202, “pandemic” and “epidemic” would be added to the state’s definition of a “disaster.” An epidemic is “moderate” if it has a 25% “attack rate” and a 1.5% fatality rate; it’s “severe” if it has a 30% attack rate and a 2.5% fatality rate.
COVID-19 would not classify as a moderate or severe epidemic under the definitions in House Bill 202. There have been 1,840 deaths in Idaho and 170,289 confirmed cases as of Monday evening, putting the fatality rate just over 1%—below the 1.5% threshold. Since it would not qualify as a disaster under the proposed definition, the governor could not declare a state of emergency or enact emergency measures.
House Bill 202 will now go to the full House of Representatives for a vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
When can we declare this Legislative Session a disaster?
Already.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In