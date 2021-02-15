The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the possibility of returning middle school and high school students to in-person learning at a special meeting Tuesday night.
An agenda for the meeting does not offer further details on the proposal, such as a potential timeline for resuming classroom learning. The board may or may not take a vote on the issue, depending on how the discussion goes.
Elementary school students in the district returned to in-person learning four days a week beginning Feb. 8, but the board has yet to make any decisions regarding middle school students or high school students.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees will consider creating a new assistant superintendent position within the district.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the BCSD Board of Trustees’ YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In