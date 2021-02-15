School Bus Splash (copy)

Elementary school students resumed in-person learning four days a week starting Feb. 8 across the Blaine County School District. On Tuesday, the board of trustees will discuss if and when middle and high school students can return.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the possibility of returning middle school and high school students to in-person learning at a special meeting Tuesday night.

An agenda for the meeting does not offer further details on the proposal, such as a potential timeline for resuming classroom learning. The board may or may not take a vote on the issue, depending on how the discussion goes.

Elementary school students in the district returned to in-person learning four days a week beginning Feb. 8, but the board has yet to make any decisions regarding middle school students or high school students.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees will consider creating a new assistant superintendent position within the district.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the BCSD Board of Trustees’ YouTube channel.

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

