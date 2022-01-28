The Blaine County School District's COVID-19 caseload and quarantine rate fell for the second consecutive week from Jan. 21-27, according to data from Jan. 21-27 released on Friday.
Fifty-seven of 3316 students were out with COVID-19, according to the district, while another 98 students were in quarantine. That translates to 4.6% of students—about half of it's post-winter break peak during the week of Jan. 7-13. Meanwhile, 17 staff were out with COVID-19 and nine were in quarantine, meaning about about 5% of the district's employees were out of school. That too is less than half of the January highs.
The good news comes as many Idaho schools face dire staff shortages exacerbated by the unchecked spread of the contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 through the state. Nearby, schools in Camas and Twin Falls were forced to close in the past week; neither of those district returned calls from the Express regarding those closures.
On Wednesday, BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy expressed cautious optimism.
"While we're not out of the woods yet, we are starting to see absences decrease," he said in an email to the Express. "We have done everything we can to keep our students in school, because we recognize that there is no substitute for in-person instruction. As of today's date, we have not had to close a single school for even one day."
