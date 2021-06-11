Students attending summer school or programming in the Blaine County School District will not be required to wear face coverings, the district’s board of trustees determined Tuesday night.
Board members present at Tuesday’s meeting voted 3-1 to make masks optional this summer, with Trustees Keith Roark, Amber Larna and Lara Stone voting in favor of changing the current policy and Trustee Dan Turner voting against. Programming run in conjunction with the Wood River YMCA will keep mask mandates in place until further notice.
“It seems to me we may have reached the point where it’s almost counterproductive trying to spend as much time as we do enforcing masking protocol,” Roark said, adding that social distancing would be easier during summer programs than it is during the regular school year.
The trustees who voted in favor of making face coverings voluntary for the summer session cited relatively high vaccination rates in the local community and among teachers, as well as recently abandoned mask requirements among Blaine County cities and businesses. While the exact percentage isn’t known, Superintendent Fritz Peters said, he believed that based on survey numbers and anecdotes, upwards of 80% of school staff have been vaccinated.
There have been zero cases of teachers needing to take “coronavirus leave” since vaccinations became widely available to school staff, Peters said, with the exception of one staff member who contracted the virus between her first and second doses of the vaccine.
“All the stores and cities around us have been optional for masks,” Larna said, noting that nearby school districts in the region have not seen significant spread in recent months while operating without face covering requirements.
Under district policy put in place in mid-May, students and staff may take off their masks outdoors if they choose. Staff members who are fully vaccinated can choose not to wear masks in the presence of other fully vaccinated adults, but must wear masks when students are present.
Turner, the lone member to vote against changing the district’s current mask policy, said he found the prospect of making face coverings optional “incredibly troubling” in light of the most recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has said masks may be optional for those who are fully vaccinated—but, as Turner noted, most children in the district have not had that chance. Of the older children who are already eligible, the district doesn’t known how many have received vaccinations.
“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are and I think it would be really a shame to loosen up now until we have better information,” Turner said.
Stone, who voted in favor of making masks optional during the summer, said she had some hesitations about changing the policy.
“I’m a little reticent because of some of the feedback we’ve gotten from doctors,” she said. “At the same time, I feel like a lot of what we’ve done has been trying to balance the practicalities of the situation with all of that.”
While masks will be optional during the summer session, the district has not yet made any decisions on what protocol will look like during the 2021-22 school year. Board members on Tuesday night also voted to formally confirm that they will discuss and take a vote on the matter later in the summer, closer to the start of the school year.
Should there be an outbreak or uptick in COVID-19 cases at any point this summer, a full mask requirement could be reinstated by the district, according to the conditions approved by the board Tuesday.
